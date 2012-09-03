TEXT-S&P ratings - West China Cement Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 03 -

Ratings -- West China Cement Ltd. --------------------------------- 03-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/-- Country: China

Mult. CUSIP6: 952107

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-Sep-2012 B+/-- B+/--

11-Jan-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$400 mil 7.50% nts due 01/25/2016 B+ 03-Sep-2012