TEXT-S&P Ratings - China Shanshui Cement Group Ltd.
#Basic Materials
September 3, 2012 / 10:34 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P Ratings - China Shanshui Cement Group Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 03 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- China Shanshui Cement Group Ltd. ----------------------- 03-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB/Negative/-- Country: Hong Kong

Mult. CUSIP6: 16951P

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-May-2011 BB/-- BB/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$400 mil 8.50% nts due 05/25/2016 BB- 08-May-2011

CNY1.5 bil nts due 07/22/2014 BB- 11-Jul-2011

US$400 mil 10.50% nts due 04/27/2017 BB- 09-Apr-2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
