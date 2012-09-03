FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - Shenzhen International Holdings Ltd.
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 3, 2012 / 10:34 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Shenzhen International Holdings Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 03 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Shenzhen International Holdings Ltd. ------------------- 03-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/-- Country: Bermuda

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Apr-2012 BBB/-- BBB/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$300 mil 4.375% nts due 04/20/2017 BBB- 05-Apr-2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.