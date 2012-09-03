TEXT-S&P ratings - Shenzhen International Holdings Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 03 -

Ratings -- Shenzhen International Holdings Ltd. ------------------- 03-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/-- Country: Bermuda

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Apr-2012 BBB/-- BBB/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$300 mil 4.375% nts due 04/20/2017 BBB- 05-Apr-2012