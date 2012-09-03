TEXT-S&P revises Shenzhen Int'l outlook to negative; afrms 'BBB' rtg

Rationale

We revised the outlook to negative to reflect our view that SIZH’s “significant” financial risk profile, as our criteria defines the term, could weaken over the next two years if economic conditions remain subdued. We expect revenue from SIZH’s toll roads, its dominant business, to be lower than we anticipated over the next 12 months, intensifying the pressure on the profile.

We expect traffic growth at most of SIZH’s toll roads to remain positive, but it will be lower than we had expected due to slower economic growth in Shenzhen. We anticipate that changes to the government’s toll rate policy will have an added impact on revenue growth.

Moderate growth in toll revenue would limit SIZH’s ability to deleverage over the next 12 months, in our opinion. A potential decline in its balance sheet capacity would also limit the company’s ability to incur capital expenditure above that planned or to withstand adverse economic conditions. We nevertheless note that the company’s logistics business continues to perform well and is rapidly expanding.

Our base case is predicated on some recovery in economic conditions in the second half of 2012, moderate single-digit growth in toll revenues, and about 20% growth in the logistics business over the next 12-24 months. Our ratings also factor in the revised toll pricing policy and assume steady-state toll prices. SZIH’s financial strength is likely to remain below our expectation for the ratings, based on the above assumptions and somewhat lower capital expenditure than we previously expected. But we anticipate that the company’s financial strength can begin to recover from 2013, as reflected in stronger credit protection measures, subject to the performance of the toll roads.

Liquidity

We assess SZIH’s liquidity as “adequate,” as defined in our criteria. The company’s stable cash flows from toll road operations and its discretionary capital expenditures for expansion of the logistics business support our view. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- We expect the company’s liquidity sources to exceed its uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months.

-- Net liquidity sources should remain positive and the company will still be in compliance with financial covenants in its debt documents even if EBITDA declines 15%.

-- Near-term liquidity sources include a cash balance of Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 4,917 million as of June 30 2012, our forecast of funds from operations of about HK$2.4 billion, and committed bank facilities.

-- Near-term liquidity uses include debt maturities of about HK$606 million in the second half of 2012, committed capital expenditure, and estimated annual dividend payouts. We believe the company has greater flexibility for capital expenditure on the expansion of the logistics business than for maintenance of toll roads.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects the potential pressure on the financial risk profile of SZIH over the next year or two if economic conditions remain subdued. It reflects lower-than-earlier-expected revenue growth over the next 12 to 24 months from toll roads, the company’s dominant business.

We may lower the rating if revenues remain below our forecast and strains SIZH’s financial risk profile. This would be shown in a ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt that remains below 13%-15% on a sustained basis. We believe this could happen if revenue growth is flat or lower in the second half of 2012 on a year-on-year basis and doesn’t pick up by more than 5% in 2013. Our view assumes that the company’s capital spending and investments remain broadly in line with our forecasts. However, we believe there is some uncertainty over the capital spending due to redevelopment projects in the Quianhai area or further financial support to Shenzhen Airlines, 49% owned by the company. These factors could accelerate the downward pressure on the ratings.

We may revise the outlook back to stable if the company’s FFO to total debt stabilizes above 15% over the next 12-18 months. This could materialize if: (1) revenue growth is significantly higher than our base-case expectations, backed by a recovery in the economy and trade volume in Shenzhen; or (2) the company takes appropriate steps to revise its capital growth plan to minimize the impact on its financial risk profile.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action

To From

Shenzhen International Holdings Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Negative/-- BBB/Stable/--

Downgraded

To From

Shenzhen International Holdings Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating

Greater China Regional Scale cnA-/--/-- cnA/--/--

Senior Unsecured cnBBB+ cnA-

Ratings Affirmed

Shenzhen International Holdings Ltd.

Senior Unsecured BBB-