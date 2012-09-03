FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch ups Asset-Backed European Securitisation Transaction Five S.A
September 3, 2012 / 11:31 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch ups Asset-Backed European Securitisation Transaction Five S.A

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 03 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Asset-Backed European Securitisation Transaction Five S.A’s (A-Best 5) class B notes and affirmed the class A notes as follows:

EUR153.47m class A notes (ISIN: XS0533728217), due September 2020: affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

EUR28m class B notes (ISIN: XS0533730114), due September 2020: upgraded to ‘AAsf’ from ‘AA-sf’; Outlook Stable

The upgrade reflects the increased credit enhancement as a result of the quick portfolio amortisation and the solid portfolio performance since last performance review.

In the agency’s view, the stable labour market in Germany with a moderate unemployment rate does not suggest a significant increase in defaults. This is reflected in the Stable Outlook on the rated notes.

The portfolio had amortised down to EUR225.8m as of the July 2012 reporting date from EUR430.8m at last performance review in September 2011. Despite the quick amortisation, the portfolio’s composition has remained largely unchanged since closing.

The proceeds from pool amortisation have been applied to redeem the senior class A notes, which has led to an increase in the credit enhancement for the class A notes to 33.34% from 16.5% as at last performance review and to 21% from 10.1% for the class B notes. The reported defaults and losses are lower than Fitch’s expectations. Fitch regards the strictly sequential amortisation of the notes as a strength of the transaction as it will cause the credit enhancement to rise further.

A-Best 5 is a static true sale securitisation of loans granted to German clients. The originator, FGA Bank Germany GmbH is wholly-owned by FGA Capital S.p.A., Italy (‘BBB’/Negative/‘F3’). FGA Capital S.p.A. is a joint venture of Credit Agricole Consumer Finance (100% owned by Credit Agricole S.A. ; ‘A+'/Negative/‘F1+') and Fiat Group Automobiles S.p.A. (100% owned by Fiat Group; ‘BB’/Negative/‘B’).

