TEXT-S&P raises UniCredit Bulbank ST rtgs to 'A-2', L-T rtgs afmd

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 03 -

Overview

-- On Aug. 10, 2012, we raised the short-term sovereign credit rating on the Republic of Bulgaria to ‘A-2’ following a change in our criteria.

-- We are raising the short-term ratings on UniCredit Bulbank to ‘A-2’ from ‘A-3’ because the ratings are capped at the sovereign level.

-- We are affirming the ‘BBB’ long-term ratings on the bank.

-- The stable outlook reflects that on the long-term sovereign credit rating and our expectation that UniCredit Bulbank’s financial profile will remain relatively unchanged over the next 12 months.

Rating Action

On Sept. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services raised its short-term counterparty credit rating on UniCredit Bulbank AD to ‘A-2’ from ‘A-3’. At the same time, it affirmed its ‘BBB’ long-term counterparty credit rating on the bank. The outlook remains stable.