TEXT-S&P ratings - UniCredit Bulbank AD

Sept 03 -

Ratings -- UniCredit Bulbank AD ----------------------------------- 03-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Bulgaria

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-Sep-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

31-Oct-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

