TEXT-S&P corrects rtg on Apulia Finance N.4 2008-2 class A notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 03 -

OVERVIEW

-- Our rating on Apulia Finance N. 4’s 2008-2 class A notes is weak-linked to our rating on BNP Paribas as the issuer’s swap provider.

-- Due to an administrative error, we did not lower our rating on the series 2008-2 class A notes when we lowered our rating on BNP Paribas on Oct. 14, 2011.

-- We have now corrected this error by lowering to ‘AA- (sf)’ from ‘AA (sf)’ our rating on the series 2008-2 class A notes, which is equal to the current rating on BNP Paribas.

-- Apulia Finance N. 4 series 2008-2 is backed by a pool of mortgage loans secured over residential properties located in Italy, granted to individuals and originated by Banca Apulia.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today has lowered to ‘AA- (sf)’ from ‘AA (sf)’ its credit rating on Apulia Finance N. 4 S.r.l.’s series 2008-2 class A notes.

ERROR CORRECTION

Today’s rating action follows our October 2011 downgrade of the issuer’s swap provider, BNP Paribas.

The ratings in this transaction are weak-linked to our rating on BNP Paribas (AA-/Negative/A-1+) because the swap documentation does not comply with our current or previous counterparty criteria; nor does the transaction pass our stresses when we consider it on an unhedged basis.

On Oct. 14, 2011, we lowered our rating on the swap provider (BNP Paribas) to ‘AA-’ from ‘AA’ (see “BNP Paribas Long-Term Rating Lowered To ‘AA-'; Ratings Affirmed On Four Large French Banks, SACPs Lowered”). Due to an administrative error, we did not lower our rating on Apulia Finance N. 4’s series 2008-2 class A notes at that time.

Today, we have corrected this error by lowering to ‘AA- (sf)’ from ‘AA (sf)’ our rating on the class A notes in line with our long-term rating on BNP Paribas.

PERFORMANCE REVIEW

We have also reviewed the transaction’s performance. This transaction is backed by a pool of standard residential mortgage loans secured over residential properties in Italy, granted to individuals and originated by Banca Apulia. Total arrears are 6.0% as of August 2012, compared with an average of 4.6% since closing (excluding technical arrears).

Defaults have reached 6.64% of the initial portfolio so far, while defaults net of recoveries have been limited to 2.30%.

The cash reserve is at 59.6% of its target level, having been topped up to 100% by the originator at the payment date falling in May 2011 after the balance had dropped to 23.0% in November 2010. In addition, credit enhancement for the class A notes has increased to 20.2% from 16.2% since closing.

Based on this review, it is our opinion that no other rating action is necessary other than the correction of the error.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Economic Research: The Curse Of The Three Ds: Triple Deleveraging Drags Europe Deeper Into Recession, July 30, 2012

-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012

-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012

-- Various Rating Actions Taken On 340 European Structured Finance Tranches After Eurozone Sovereign Rating Actions, Jan. 23, 2012

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Research Update: BNP Paribas Long-Term Rating Lowered To ‘AA-'; Ratings Affirmed On Four Large French Banks, SACPs Lowered, Oct. 14, 2011

-- New Issue: Apulia Finance N. 4 S.r.l. (Series 2008-2), March 1, 2011

-- Principles of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Update To The Criteria For Rating Italian Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, Jan. 6, 2009

-- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008

-- Criteria For Rating Italian Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, July 16, 2002

-- Cash Flow Criteria For European RMBS Transactions, Nov. 20, 2003