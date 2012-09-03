TEXT-S&P revises KUKA outlook to positive; affirms 'B' rating

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects KUKA’s order intake and consistent earnings growth in the past few quarters, which have resulted in an improvement in the group’s credit measures. We believe that the strong order intake provides good visibility of stable earnings in the future. Furthermore, we anticipate that the company will benefit from the expansion plans of its main customers in global growth markets such as North America, Eastern Europe, and Asia Pacific.

KUKA achieved record-high revenues of EUR1.6 billion in the 12 months to June 2012, which helped boost profitability to a reported EBIT margin of more than 6%. We consider that the improvement in KUKA’s business mix including higher penetration in the general industry segment and the introduction of new higher-margin products such as KR Quantec and KR Agilus robots and KR C4 controllers, should allow KUKA to post similar operating profits in the next 12 months.

Based on management’s public guidance, we believe that KUKA will likely be able to increase sales by about 11% from EUR1.4 billion in 2011. At the same time, we believe that KUKA will be able to maintain a Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted EBITDA margin of about 6.5% in the near term, benefiting from the lower operating leverage the company achieved during its 2010-2011 restructuring, and from higher sales volumes.

As of June 30, 2012, KUKA’s adjusted debt totaled EUR203 million. We do not anticipate that this amount will increase materially in the near term because we believe that KUKA is unlikely to make large acquisitions in the next 12 months. Combined with our base-case earnings forecast, we anticipate that KUKA will be able to maintain net debt to EBITDA of about 2x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt of about 20% on a fully-adjusted basis. At the same time, we anticipate that KUKA will post positive, albeit modest, free operating cash flow (FOCF) on a reported basis. That said, we think it likely that cash generation will be tempered until 2014, while the company invests in expanding its production capacity in order to meet increased demand.

KUKA’s ratings continue to reflect our view of its weak business risk profile. However, we have revised upward our assessment of KUKA’s financial risk profile to “aggressive” from “highly leveraged”, in line with our criteria and to reflect the improvement in its credit measures.

In our opinion, the ratings are constrained by KUKA’s high exposure to the cyclical auto industry and, consequently, its weak and volatile operating margins. Further constraints include KUKA’s difficult position as a supplier to price-aggressive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and its limited geographic, end-market, and customer diversity.

These constraints are partly offset by KUKA’s strong and leading market positions in its niche markets and longstanding relationships with OEMs, which provide high barriers to entry for competitors. KUKA also benefits from some, albeit weak, end-market diversity, and from the expansion of its main customer OEMs outside traditional Western European markets.

Liquidity

We view KUKA’s liquidity as “adequate” under our criteria. The strength of KUKA’s liquidity position derives, in our opinion, from the comfortable cash balances it maintains and a long-dated debt maturity profile. Restricting factors are working capital fluctuations and maintenance covenants, which are scheduled to tighten in 2012 and 2013 according to the senior facilities’ documentation.

We anticipate that the liquidity coverage ratio under our criteria will be comfortably in excess of 1.2x in the next 12 months. We see working capital investment and capital expenditure (capex) as the main uses of liquidity in 2012, and anticipate that KUKA will invest about 2%-3% of sales in capex in 2012 and 2013. In addition, there are no meaningful near-term debt maturities before 2017, when KUKA’s 8.75% notes mature.

We understand that KUKA has the following primary sources of liquidity:

-- Unrestricted cash balances of about EUR67 million (excluding the EUR75 million we assume the company needs for ongoing operations and a further EUR13 million of cash “trapped” in KUKA’s overseas subsidiaries).

-- Access to a EUR50 million revolving credit facility (RCF; largely undrawn as of June 30, 2012).

-- An asset-backed securities program of up to EUR50 million, which we understand can be rolled over every year.

-- The advanced and progress payments that the company receives for orders taken. We note, however, that the proportion of customer prepayments in funding KUKA’s production could decrease if the order intake subsides.

-- Our forecast of slightly positive FOCF ahead of our adjustments in the next 24 months.

The senior facilities, comprising the EUR150 million guarantee line and the EUR50 million RCF, are subject to a suite of maintenance financial covenants, including limits on leverage, interest coverage, and gearing. We understand that all of the covenants are scheduled to tighten during 2012 and in 2013. While we see comfortable headroom on the leverage and gearing covenants, the headroom on the interest coverage covenant is limited, in our view. In order to comply with the interest coverage covenant test, we calculate that KUKA needs to generate at least EUR75 million of EBITDA in 2012.

Recovery analysis

The 8.75% EUR202 million second-lien secured notes due 2017, issued by KUKA, are rated ‘B-', one notch below the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on the notes is ‘5’, indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We calculate recovery to be at the low end of the range and note that the issue and recovery ratings could come under pressure should the level of priority liabilities increase materially.

We assess KUKA as a going concern, based on our anticipation that the company would reorganize in the event of a default, with some of its less competitive segments liquidated. Our simulated default scenario contemplates a default in 2014 as a result of weak demand arising from soft market conditions, low profitability due to pricing pressure from competition, and pressure on working capital.

The recovery rating of ‘5’ on the notes and our expectation for modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment default assume 75% cash collateralization on the prior-ranking guarantee lines.

For further details, see “KUKA AG Recovery Rating Profile,” published Jan. 19, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects a one-in-three likelihood of us upgrading KUKA in the next 12 months. This could occur if we believe that KUKA’s recent improvement in credit measures is sustainable over time. We consider an adjusted ratio of debt to EBITDA of less than 3x, and FFO to debt of more than 15% at all times as commensurate with a higher rating. Positive reported FOCF is also a prerequisite for a positive rating action.

We could consider revising the outlook to stable if KUKA’s credit measures weaken significantly from the levels specified above. This could happen if earnings suffer from a sales decline caused by weak end markets, combined with an EBITDA margin materially lower than the 6.5% we forecast. We could also revise the outlook to stable if headroom on the interest coverage covenant declines materially or if the company’s liquidity position deteriorates because of reduced customer prepayments.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers’ Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009

-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Capital Goods Industry, April 28, 2011

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

KUKA AG

Corporate Credit Rating B/Positive/-- B/Stable/--

Secured Subordinated Debt

Local Currency B- B-

Recovery Rating 5 5