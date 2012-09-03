FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Eco-Bat Technologies Ltd.
#Basic Materials
September 3, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Eco-Bat Technologies Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 03 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Eco-Bat Technologies Ltd. ------------------------------ 03-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/-- Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Metal ores, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Sep-2006 B+/-- B+/--

10-Feb-2005 B/-- B/--

===============================================================================

