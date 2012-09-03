TEXT-S&P ratings - KUKA AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Ratings -- KUKA AG ------------------------------------------------ 03-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Positive/-- Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Manufacturing

industries, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Dec-2010 B/-- B/--

09-Nov-2010 --/-- --/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR202 mil 8.75% bnds due 11/15/2017 B- 07-Dec-2010