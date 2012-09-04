TEXT-Fitch affirms GBS Receivables Trust No. 4 notes at 'AAAsf'/stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 04 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed GBS Receivables Trust No. 4, a transaction backed by a pool of Australian conforming and full documentation residential mortgages originated by Greater Building Society. The rating actions are as listed below.

AUD122m Class A1 (ISIN AU3FN0009015) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

AUD7m Class A2 (ISIN AU3FN0009023) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable.

The affirmation reflects Fitch’s view that available credit enhancement levels are able to support the current ratings. The underlying pool is fully covered by lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) from Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd and QBE Lenders Mortgage Insurance Ltd (Insurer Financial Strength Rating ‘AA-'/Stable).

“Despite a marginal increase in arrears over the last 12 months, the pool is performing well and in line with Fitch’s expectations. As at 31 July 2012, 30+ day arrears were 0.48%, compared with Fitch’s 30+ day Dinkum of 1.55%. Arrears have been consistently low since issue in 2009.” says James Zanesi, Director in Fitch’s Structured Finance team. “No losses have been recorded and therefore no claims submitted to LMI.”

Annualised monthly repayment rates have been stable, generally within a 20%-35% range since issue.

There have been three principal draws in the past 12 months due to timing issues with the collection period. All the principal draws were small and repaid the following month and excess income was distributed to unit holders.