Sept 04 (Reuters) - Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S.A.

* Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the Baa1 issuer rating of Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S.A. (PGNiG) and the Baa1 senior unsecured rating of its guaranteed subsidiary PGNiG Finance AB (publ).