TEXT-Fitch affirms Mapletree Industrial Trust at 'BBB+'/stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 04 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mapletree Industrial Trust’s (MIT) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured note rating as follows:

Mapletree Industrial Trust’s Long-term IDR at ‘BBB+'; Outlook Stable

Mapletree Industrial Trust Treasury Company Pte. Ltd.’s SGD125m notes due 2019 at ‘BBB+’

The ratings are supported by MIT’s granular industrial property portfolio across Singapore with a diversified tenant base and access to main transport links, its stable operating performance, high occupancy rates, adequate debt service coverage, and an experienced management team.

The ratings also reflect MIT’s tight liquidity and geographical concentration in Singapore, as well as the inherent cyclicality of the industrial property market.

MIT’s fixed charge coverage was robust at 5.8x in Q1 FY12/13 (financial year end March) and 6.1x in FY11/12, while net debt to recurring EBITDA was at 5.8x and 6.6x in the respective period. Occupancy rate remained high at 94.9% at end-Q1 FY12/13, notwithstanding a lower retention rate at 71.1% (76.1% in Q4 FY11/12). Gearing was moderate at 37.7% at end-Q1 FY12/13.

MIT has SGD335m debt due for refinancing in the next two years. Over this period, the sources of liquidity (existing cash, cash flows from operating activities after dividends and available committed revolving credit facilities (RCF)) would only cover 60% of its uses of liquidity (debt repayment and capex). MIT expects to obtain additional funding from banks and the debt capital market. With the additional funding, the liquidity ratio for the next two years would improve to 1x from 0.6x.

In Fitch’s view MIT’s refinancing risk is manageable given its proven access to various funding channels and its adequate financial strength. Apart from the committed RCF, MIT also has uncommitted facilities, and SGD1bn medium-term note programme with a remaining issuing capacity of SGD875m.

MIT is an industrial real estate investment trust listed in the Singapore Stock Exchange since October 2010. MIT has 81 industrial properties across Singapore with a total value at SGD2.7bn at end-June 2012. Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd remains the largest shareholder, holding about 30% of MIT.