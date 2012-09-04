FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Mubadala Development Co. 'AA/A-1+' rtgs; otlk stble
September 4, 2012 / 10:41 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms Mubadala Development Co. 'AA/A-1+' rtgs; otlk stble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 04 -

Overview

-- Under our criteria for government-related entities, we consider Mubadala Development Co. PJSC (Mubadala) to play a “critical” role in the economic development of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and to have an “integral” link with the government.

-- We believe that extraordinary support from the Abu Dhabi government would be “almost certain” should Mubadala come under financial stress.

-- We are therefore affirming our ‘AA’ long-term and ‘A-1+’ short-term issuer credit ratings on Mubadala, equalizing them with our ratings on Abu Dhabi.

-- The stable outlook reflects that on the sovereign and would move in line with the outlook on the emirate.

Rating Action

On Sept. 4, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its long- and short-term foreign and local currency issuer credit ratings on Mubadala Development Co. PJSC (Mubadala) at ‘AA/A-1+'. The outlook is stable.

