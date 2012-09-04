TEXT-S&P ratings - S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A. Medias

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 04 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A. Medias ------------------------ 04-Sep-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB/Negative/-- Country: Romania
Primary SIC: Gas transmission
and distribution
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-Sep-2012 BB/-- BB/--
07-Dec-2011 BB+/-- BB+/--
30-Oct-2008 BBB-/-- BB+/--
29-Feb-2008 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
===============================================================================