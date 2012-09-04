TEXT-S&P ratings - S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A. Medias

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 04 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A. Medias ------------------------ 04-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB/Negative/-- Country: Romania

Primary SIC: Gas transmission

and distribution

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Sep-2012 BB/-- BB/--

07-Dec-2011 BB+/-- BB+/--

30-Oct-2008 BBB-/-- BB+/--

29-Feb-2008 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

===============================================================================