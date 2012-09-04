FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P says global reinsurers need strategies for uncertain times
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
September 4, 2012 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P says global reinsurers need strategies for uncertain times

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 04 - In a report published today, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said it expected reinsurers’ excess capital to continue to drive modest rate rises, and that macroeconomic uncertainty, continued low investment returns, and diminished benefit from reserve releases would continue to put pressure on the sector’s earnings for the next two to three years (see “Breaking Out Of The Holding Pattern: Which Way Now For Global Reinsurance?”). We anticipate that reinsurers will have to seek out areas in which to generate profitability and differentiation, or risk being marginalized should the future bring pricing improvements or widespread hard market conditions. In our view, the global reinsurance sector has found itself in something of a holding pattern. For the most part, companies adopted a protective position to weather the conditions, but they cannot be complacent in the medium term if they are to thrive.

2011 presented the sector with several challenges, including record catastrophe losses around the globe, difficult investment markets, updates to vendor catastrophe models that raised questions about the way the industry viewed risk, and an increased regulatory burden. Despite this, the industry has remained strong. We believe that companies now have the opportunity to seek out areas of profitability and growth in an otherwise stagnant market. In the short term, reinsurers can provide solvency relief to cedants and exploit pockets of pricing dislocation, while in the long term, they could look to support the industrialization of emerging economies with insurance products.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.