TEXT-S&P lowers Lansdowne Mortgage Securities No. 1 & 2 RMBS rtgs

Sept 04 -

OVERVIEW

-- In Lansdowne Mortgage Securities No. 1 and Lansdowne Mortgage Securities No. 2, 180-plus day delinquencies have continued to increase since our previous full review in January 2011.

-- Based on the high level of severe arrears, combined with a lack of repossessions and realized losses, we have assumed that certain classes of notes are effectively undercollateralized.

-- As a result, we have lowered our ratings on all classes of notes in both transactions.

-- Lansdowne Mortgage Securities No. 1 and Lansdowne Mortgage Securities No. 2 are Irish nonconforming RMBS transactions with loans originated by Start Mortgages Ltd.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today lowered all of its credit ratings in Lansdowne Mortgage Securities No. 1 PLC (Lansdowne 1) and Lansdowne Mortgage Securities No. 2 PLC (Lansdowne 2) (see list below).

Today’s rating actions reflect continued increases in severe arrears, in the 180-plus day buckets, since our previous full review of the transactions in January 2011.

Lender forbearance measures and existing legal and regulatory frameworks in Ireland have kept repossessions low, with little realized losses to date. We have addressed these risks through assuming that all loans greater than nine monthly payments in arrears are in default and will result in losses. This is consistent with recent collection rates (interest received/interest expected) for these transactions. This has led us conclude that certain classes of notes are effectively undercollateralized.

In analyzing these transactions, we have applied our general criteria for assigning and monitoring ratings (see “Principles Of Credit Ratings,” published on Feb. 16, 2011).

We have analyzed the credit quality of the assets in these transactions through conducting loan-level analyses of the mortgage pools. For each loan in the pools, our analyses estimated the foreclosure frequency and the loss severity and, by multiplying the foreclosure frequency by the loss severity, the potential loss associated with each loan. To quantify the potential losses associated with the entire pool, we calculated a weighted-average foreclosure frequency (WAFF) and a weighted-average loss severity (WALS) at each rating level. The product of these two variables estimates the required loss protection, absent any additional factors. We assume the probability of foreclosure to be a function of both borrower and loan characteristics, and to become more likely (and the realized loss on a loan more severe) as the economic environment deteriorates.