TEXT-S&P says reinsurers will learn from 2011 nat cat events

Sept 04 - In a report published today, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services discusses the changes we expect to see in the (re)insurance industry following the catastrophe events of 2011 (see “A Cluster Of Catastrophes: What Lessons Can Reinsurers Draw From The Natural Catastrophe Events Of 2011?”). The 2011 series of catastrophic events made reinsurers freshly aware of model risk and risk modeling limitations and highlighted the need for new model specifications.

Natural catastrophes claimed over 20,000 lives in 2011 and insured losses were the highest recorded at $105 billion (source: Munich Reinsurance Co.). The industry proved equal to the hit, on the whole; we saw the effect mainly on companies’ income statements, rather than their balance sheets. However, many reinsurers were caught by surprise as many of the events were unprecedented, and sparked a wider range of claim types than they expected.

For example, the Tohoku earthquake proved to be a triple hit, triggering claims based on losses from the earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear threat. Christchurch in New Zealand suffered three earthquakes in just 15 months, revealing previously unmodeled fault lines. Finally, the flooding in Thailand combined with the growth of outsourcing into the region caused a far greater number of contingent business interruption claims than anticipated. While there will always be unprecedented events, we expect reinsurers to adapt to new information by increasing the sophistication of current models used to assess risk exposures. The extent to which companies are prepared for and learn from such events can affect the ratings we assign to them.