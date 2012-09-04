FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch publishes fourth edition of U.S. retail credit insights newsletter
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 4, 2012 / 1:20 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch publishes fourth edition of U.S. retail credit insights newsletter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 04 - Fitch Ratings has published the September edition of its ‘U.S. Retail Credit Insights’ newsletter. The newsletter provides Fitch’s views on topical issues, brief company-specific and sector comments, links and summaries to rating actions, and detailed industry reports.

The current issue discusses the following topics:

--Margin risk facing U.S. supermarkets as a result of more aggressive price investments by SUPERVALU; the possibility of a break-up of SUPERVALU as the company explores strategic alternatives; and the credit outlook for the Big Three supermarket chains;

--Recent rating actions within the consumer electronics sector, and the challenges facing Best Buy and RadioShack ;

--A review of the European exposure of the major apparel companies, and the potential impact on their credit profiles.

--A review of second-quarter results and trends within the department store sector;

--Rating actions over the past six months;

--Index of sector reports, statistics, and analysis.

To receive future, complimentary issues directly to your email inbox, please complete this brief form:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.