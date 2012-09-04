TEXT-Fitch publishes fourth edition of U.S. retail credit insights newsletter

Sept 04 - Fitch Ratings has published the September edition of its ‘U.S. Retail Credit Insights’ newsletter. The newsletter provides Fitch’s views on topical issues, brief company-specific and sector comments, links and summaries to rating actions, and detailed industry reports.

The current issue discusses the following topics:

--Margin risk facing U.S. supermarkets as a result of more aggressive price investments by SUPERVALU; the possibility of a break-up of SUPERVALU as the company explores strategic alternatives; and the credit outlook for the Big Three supermarket chains;

--Recent rating actions within the consumer electronics sector, and the challenges facing Best Buy and RadioShack ;

--A review of the European exposure of the major apparel companies, and the potential impact on their credit profiles.

--A review of second-quarter results and trends within the department store sector;

--Rating actions over the past six months;

--Index of sector reports, statistics, and analysis.

