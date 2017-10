BRIEF-Moody's assigns (P)B1 to Matterhorn Mobile's notes; downgrades existing secured notes to B1

Sept 04 (Reuters) - Matterhorn Mobile S.A & Matterhorn Mobile Holdings S.A.

* Moody’s assigns (P)B1 to Matterhorn Mobile’s to CHF180 million of senior secured floating-rate notes (FRNs) issued by Matterhorn Mobile S.A. Concurrently downgraded to B1 from Ba3 the ratings on the existing senior secured debt issued by Matterhorn Mobile, comprising

EUR330 million (CHF400 million equivalent) senior secured FRNs due 2019

CHF450 million of senior secured fixed-rate notes due 2019

CHF225 million senior secured Term Loan A