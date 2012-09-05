TEXT-S&P ratings - PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Ratings -- PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk. --------------------------------- 05-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: Indonesia

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Sep-2012 B-/-- B-/--

09-Feb-2012 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

21-Apr-2010 B/-- B/--

