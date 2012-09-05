TEXT-S&P ratings - PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 05 -
Ratings -- PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk. --------------------------------- 05-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: Indonesia
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
05-Sep-2012 B-/-- B-/--
09-Feb-2012 CCC+/-- CCC+/--
21-Apr-2010 B/-- B/--
