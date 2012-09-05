FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates China Oilfield Services notes final 'A'
September 5, 2012 / 9:10 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates China Oilfield Services notes final 'A'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 05 - Fitch Ratings has assigned China Oilfield Services Limited’s (COSL, ‘A’/ stable) USD1bn senior unsecured bonds a final rating of ‘A’.

This rating action follows the completion of the notes issue and receipt of documents conforming to information previously received. The final rating is same as the expected rating assigned on 24 August 2012.

The notes are issued by COSL Finance B.V.I. and guaranteed by COSL.

COSL’s ratings are closely aligned with the credit profile of its major shareholder, China National Offshore Oil Corporation (53.6%), due to the strong operational and strategic linkages between the two.

For more information on COSL, see “Fitch rates China Oilfield Services ‘A’; Outlook Stable” dated 24 August 2012.

