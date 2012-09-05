FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P assigns OCBC Bank subordinated notes 'A+' rating
September 5, 2012 / 9:35 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P assigns OCBC Bank subordinated notes 'A+' rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 05 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘A+’ long-term issue rating to the U.S. dollar-denominated subordinated notes due 2023 by Singapore’s Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. (OCBC Bank; AA-/Stable/A-1+; ASEAN scale axAAA/axA-1+). These notes are issued under OCBC’s US$10 billion global medium-term note program.

The subordinated notes qualify as lower Tier-2 capital of OCBC Bank and will be direct, unsecured, and subordinated to the claims of senior creditors. The proposed notes will rank senior to all share capital of OCBC Bank, Tier-1 capital securities, and upper Tier-2 capital securities.

