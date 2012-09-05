FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Sparbank 1826 rtgs unaffected by Panaxia default
#Bankruptcy News
September 5, 2012 / 9:50 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Sparbank 1826 rtgs unaffected by Panaxia default

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 05 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Sparbanken 1826 (BBB+/Stable/A-2) are not affected by an announcement that the bank’s partly owned cash handling company Panaxia AB (not rated) is filing for bankruptcy.

While the bankruptcy will entail losses for Sparbanken 1826, they are unlikely to be material enough to change our view of the bank’s earnings and capital build over our three-year forecast horizon.

