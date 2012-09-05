FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Agile rating unaffected by Chairman's arrest
#Credit Markets
September 5, 2012 / 11:15 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: Agile rating unaffected by Chairman's arrest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 05 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its rating and outlook on Agile Property Holdings Ltd. (BB/Stable/--; cnBBB-/--) are not immediately affected by the arrest of the company’s chairman, Mr. Chen Zhou Lin. While the arrest could weaken the stability of Agile’s management team and the company’s reputation, we don’t expect it to significantly affect business operations. We believe Agile’s management team can run the company even if the chairman can’t assume his duties within the year. We see a low probability for the arrest to cause any breach in the covenant of the company’s offshore bank loans of about US$700 million. As of June 30, 2012, Agile’s cash holding of Chinese renminbi (RMB) 12.1 billion is enough to cover the company’s short-term debt of RMB6.5 billion and its offshore bank loans.

The Hong Kong police arrested Mr. Chen on Aug. 30, 2012, on an allegation of indecent assault. Mr. Chen has been released on bail.

