TEXT-S&P summary: Barclays Bank Ireland PLC

Sept 05 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Barclays Bank Ireland PLC --------------------- 05-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A-/Negative/A-2 Country: Ireland

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Apr-2011 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

03-Feb-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1

26-Nov-2010 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

19-Dec-2008 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

===============================================================================

Outlook

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ negative outlook on Ireland-based Barclays Bank Ireland PLC (BBI) reflects that on the Irish sovereign. Any positive or negative movement in the Irish sovereign rating would likely lead to a similar movement in the ratings on BBI.

We could also lower the ratings on BBI if:

-- BBI materially increases its exposure to the domestic Irish economy, such that Irish exposures account for more than 40% of its total assets. This could lead us to lower the ratings by one notch, equalizing them with our sovereign rating on Ireland; or

-- We no longer consider the company to be “core” to Barclays under our group methodology criteria. While we consider this to be highly unlikely, it could arise from a period of sustained weak operating performance or evidence that BBI’s activities are becoming less important to, or less integrated with, those of the group.

Rationale

We designate BBI as a “core” subsidiary of 100% owner Barclays group, as defined in our group ratings methodology. As a result, we would potentially equalize the ratings on BBI with other “core” operating companies of the group, including the main banking entity Barclays Bank PLC (A+/Negative/A-1). However, given our view of BBI as a bank with “medium” domestic Irish exposure, the long-term rating on BBI is capped at one notch above our long-term sovereign credit rating on the Republic of Ireland (Ireland, BBB+/Stable/A-2). We do not assign a stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to BBI.