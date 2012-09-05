TEXT-S&P report says ERM scores emerge unscathed after catastrophes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 05 - Global reinsurers were hit by natural and financial catastrophes in 2011, and this year are coming to terms with changes to vendor risk models, but enterprise risk management (ERM) scores have emerged relatively unscathed says a report published today by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services titled “Natural And Financial Catastrophes Fail To Rock Global Reinsurers And Their ERM Scores.”

Insurers’ risk controls are under pressure as they grapple with the reserving and underwriting issues arising from the contingent business interruption claims from Japan and Thailand.

The report suggests that despite these losses, global insurers have managed to endure the 2011 losses as an earnings event rather than a capital event and highlights the importance of a well-constructed and well-implemented ERM framework. “A good ERM framework enables a reinsurer to minimize the risk of losses outside its tolerance levels. Strategic risk management (SRM), an element of ERM, can enable management teams to seize opportunities in the midst of disruption. We consider some reinsurers well-positioned to take advantage of market dislocations because of their SRM frameworks,” said Standard & Poor’s insurance analyst Sridhar Manyem.

He added, “We believe that ERM frameworks have contributed toward global reinsurers’ limited exposure to the woes of the eurozone financial crisis. Most reinsurers have willingly traded-off investment risk for underwriting risk and have maintained relatively conservative investment portfolios over the past four years.”

“We believe that those reinsurers with strong and excellent ERM are better able to cope with the strains weighing on profitability in an industry that will likely continue to be tried by shortcomings in the economy, pricing cycles, and capital over the next few years.”

According to the report, reinsurers with strong ERM will also be better able to identify and quickly exploit niches of profitability, while at the same time will be equipped with tools and metrics to help them manage the risks within given tolerances.

