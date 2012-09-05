TEXT-S&P takes rtg actions on European Synth CDO Tranches-Aug. 20

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 05 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed the ratings on all European synthetic CDO transactions that we rate.

-- We have taken rating actions on 25 of these European synthetic CDOs.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today took credit rating actions on 25 European synthetic collateralized debt obligation (CDO) tranches.

Specifically, we:

-- Lowered our ratings on six tranches;

-- Lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on four tranches;

-- Raised and removed from CreditWatch positive our ratings on two tranches; and

-- Affirmed our ratings on 13 tranches.

For the full list of rating actions see “European Synthetic CDO Rating Actions At August 2012.”

Today’s rating actions are part of our regular monthly review of European synthetic CDOs. The actions incorporate, among other things, the effect of recent rating migration within reference portfolios and recent credit events on corporate entities.

WHERE WE HAVE LOWERED OUR RATINGS

We have run SROC (synthetic rated overcollateralization; see “What Is SROC?” below) for the current portfolio and have projected SROC 90 days into the future, while assuming no asset rating migration.

We have lowered our ratings to the level at which SROC is above or equal to 100%. However, if the SROC is below 100% at a certain rating level but greater than 100% in the projected 90-day run, we may leave the rating on CreditWatch negative at the revised rating level.

WHERE WE HAVE RAISED OUR RATINGS

We have raised our ratings to the level at which SROC exceeds 100% and meets our minimum cushion requirement. For further details of our upgrade guidelines, see “Revised Methodologies And Assumptions For Global Synthetic CDO Surveillance,” published on Sept. 30, 2010.

WHERE WE HAVE AFFIRMED OUR RATINGS

We have affirmed our ratings on those tranches for which credit enhancement is, in our opinion, still at a level commensurate with their current ratings.

WHERE WE HAVE LOWERED OUR RATINGS TO ‘CC’

Where losses in a portfolio have already exceeded the available credit enhancement or where, in our opinion, it is highly likely that this will occur once final valuations are known, we have lowered our ratings to ‘CC’. We have done so as we consider the likelihood that the noteholders will not receive their full principal to be high.

ANALYSIS

For those transactions where our September 2009 CDO criteria are not applicable, we have run our analysis on CDO Evaluator models 2.7 and 4.1 (see “Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs,” published on Sept. 17, 2009). For the transactions where our September 2009 criteria are applicable, we have run our analysis on CDO Evaluator model 6.0, which includes the top obligor and industry test SROCs.

In addition to the obligor and industry tests, and the Monte Carlo default simulation results, we may consider certain factors such as credit stability and rating sensitivity to modeling parameters when assigning ratings to CDO tranches. We assess these factors case-by-case and may adjust the ratings to a rating level that is different to that indicated by the quantitative results alone.

WHAT IS SROC?

One of the main steps in our rating analysis is the review of the credit quality of the portfolio referenced assets. SROC is one of the tools we use when surveilling our ratings on synthetic CDO tranches with reference portfolios. SROC is a measure of the degree by which the credit enhancement (or attachment point) of a tranche exceeds the stressed loss rate assumed for a given rating scenario.

SROC helps capture what we consider to be the major influences on portfolio performance: Credit events, asset rating migration, asset amortization, and time to maturity. It is a comparable measure across different tranches of the same rating.

When SROC is less than 100%, it indicates to us that the current credit enhancement may not be sufficient to maintain the current tranche rating.If a tranche’s current SROC exceeds 100%, this indicates to us that the tranche’s credit enhancement is greater than required to maintain the current rating. If our analysis indicates that the current SROC would be greater than 100% at a higher rating level than the current rating, we may place the rating on CreditWatch positive, subject to our September 2012 CDO criteria (see “Revised Methodologies And Assumptions For Global Synthetic CDO Surveillance,” published on Sept. 30, 2010).

