TEXT-S&P summary: Coleman Cable Inc.

Our 2012 EBITDA forecast is driven by about 6% growth in volumes, as we expect strong volume growth in the first half of the year to offset seasonal weakness typically seen in the fourth quarter. It also includes some incremental benefits from the company’s newly defined, higher margin Engineered Solutions segment, which comprises certain operations from recent acquisitions. Our baseline scenario for 2013 contemplates EBITDA growth of about 6% over 2012 levels, assuming volumes grow in line with overall economic growth, the full benefit from mid-year 2012 acquisitions and relatively stable margins.

Coleman Cable’s total adjusted debt at June 30, 2012, was about $385 million, resulting in debt leverage of about 4.8x and funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt of about 13.5%. We view these levels to be in line with our expectations given our view of the company’s “aggressive” financial risk profile. We expect the company will continue to improve credit measures for the remainder of the year and will continue its historical practice of using excess cash to reduce the balance on its revolving credit facility. Given these assumptions, we expect leverage of around 3.6x at year-end 2012 and FFO-to-debt of 16.5%. While we acknowledge the improvement in these metrics, our aggressive financial risk assessment incorporates Coleman’s exposure to volatile copper prices, as copper accounts for about 60% of its cost of goods sold, and its acquisitive growth strategy. Nevertheless, we believe the benefits of improved operating leverage owing to a significantly lower cost structure and exposure to improving industrial end markets due to a gradually recovering economy should lead to modest margin expansion.

Coleman purchases copper rod that it uses to manufacture copper wire products. Consequently, a sharp decline or increase in copper prices can have a significant impact on financial performance. The former can necessitate selling higher-cost inventories at lower market prices, while the latter can prevent the company from being able to pass through higher copper prices to customers on a timely basis. The company sells its products to a variety of end markets for electrical and data transmission applications. These end markets are cyclical and include the industrial, energy, electronic, and transportation industries. As a result, demand can decline meaningfully during weak economic cycles, resulting in minimal earnings and weak credit metrics. That said, we note that Coleman has realigned its cost structure to adjust to lower sales, which has positioned it to benefit more fully from a rebound in volumes.

Liquidity

We consider Coleman’s liquidity to be “adequate.” As of June 30, 2012, the company had total liquidity of about $87 million, including $6 million of balance sheet cash and $81 million in availability under its $250 million asset-based loan (ABL) credit facility due 2016. Our assessment of Coleman’s liquidity profile is based on the following assumptions:

-- We expect that sources of liquidity (including FFO and cash) will exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next few years;

-- We expect liquidity sources to continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%; and

-- Even if EBITDA were to decline 15%, we believe the company would have sufficient borrowing availability to not trigger its fixed-charge coverage requirement.

Based on our operating assumptions, we expect negative free cash flow of about $2.5 million 2012. Our forecast assumes that working capital will approximate $17 million, given our sales growth expectations. In addition, we expect capital expenditures of around $40 million as the company continues to rationalize its production base. In 2013, we expect positive free cash flow to the tune of $26 million as capital spending needs decline to about $15 million and working capital needs remain relatively stable.

Availability under Coleman’s credit facility is subject to a borrowing-base limitation based on eligible accounts receivable and inventory. The facility contains a fixed-charge coverage ratio requirement of 1.1x if availability falls below $30 million. Given our operating assumptions, we expect the company to have significant availability in excess of the minimum availability requirement.

The company faces no meaningful debt maturities until 2016, when its ABL credit facility matures.

Recovery analysis

The rating on Coleman’s $275 million notes is ‘B’ (one notch below the ‘B+’ corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of ‘5’, indicating our expectation for a modest (10% to 30%) recovery in a payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Coleman, published March 29, 2012, on RatingsDirect.

Outlook

The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Coleman’s operating performance will improve modestly for the next one to two years as the U.S. economy gradually strengthens. Our EBITDA assumptions reflect gradual volume growth and incremental benefits from higher-margin acquisitions. Risks to our forecast include greater-than-expected copper price volatility and a reversal of the economic recovery. Given these assumptions, we expect credit metrics will be in line with our view of the rating given the company’s weak business profile, exposure to volatile raw materials prices, and acquisitive growth strategy. Specifically, we believe Coleman will have debt leverage of 3.6x and FFO-to-debt around 16.5% at the end of 2012. We also expect liquidity to remain adequate.

We could lower the rating if Coleman experiences another steep decline in sales volumes and EBITDA, resulting in sustained debt-to-EBITDA in excess of 5x. This could occur if the company pursues external growth opportunities that are aggressively financed with debt, if end market demand stalls, or if volatile metal prices lead to compressed margins such that EBITDA fell below $60 million.

An upgrade seems less likely over the near term given our view of Coleman’s weak business profile. However, one may occur if the company is able to increase its overall size and scope while maintaining high single-digit EBITDA margins or while reducing its debt load. Specifically, we could raise the rating if operating performance and margin improvements significantly exceed expectations and if the company demonstrates that it can maintain debt leverage below 4x and FFO-to-debt levels above 20% on a sustained basis, which could occur if a strengthened economic recovery were to drive a substantial demand increase for Coleman’s products.