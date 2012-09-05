FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch cuts WellPoint; assigns Debt Issuance 'BBB+(EXP)'
#Market News
September 5, 2012 / 1:26 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch cuts WellPoint; assigns Debt Issuance 'BBB+(EXP)'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Anthem Holding Corp. (formerly known as WellPoint Health Networks Inc.)

--Long-term IDR to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; Negative Outlook

The following ratings have been affirmed with a Negative Outlook:

Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc.

--Long-term IDR at ‘A+';

--9.00% surplus notes due 2027 at ‘A’

--Insurer financial strength (IFS) at ‘AA-’

The IFS ratings of the following issuers have been affirmed at ‘AA-', with a

Negative Outlook:

HealthKeepers, Inc.

Blue Cross of California

Anthem Blue Cross Life & Health Insurance Company

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia, Inc.

Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthcare Plan of Georgia, Inc.

HMO Missouri, Inc.

Empire HealthChoice HMO, Inc.

Empire HealthChoice Assurance, Inc.

Anthem Health Plans, Inc.

Anthem Health Plans of Kentucky, Inc.

Anthem Health Plans of Maine, Inc.

Anthem Health Plans of New Hampshire, Inc.

Anthem Health Plans of Virginia, Inc.

Community Insurance Company, Inc.

Matthew Thornton Health Plan, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Hospital & Medical Service, Inc.

Healthy Alliance Life Insurance Company

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
