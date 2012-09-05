TEXT-S&P:Var creditwatch actions on 744 CMBS ratings;criteria cited

Sept 05 -

OVERVIEW

-- Standard & Poor’s revised its criteria for rating U.S and Canadian CMBS transactions to harmonize and enhance its approach in evaluating commercial real estate across the globe.

-- After a comprehensive review, we placed our ratings on 744 tranches from 188 U.S. and Canadian CMBS transactions on CreditWatch. The affected tranches have an aggregate current/issuance principal amount of $101.8 billion.

-- The CreditWatch placements are as follows: we placed 317 ratings on CreditWatch positive ($67.1 billion), 405 on CreditWatch negative ($34.4 billion), and 22 on CreditWatch developing ($253 million).

-- The CreditWatch placements affect 10.5% of Standard & Poor’s ratings on U.S. and Canadian CMBS transactions.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today placed 744 ratings from 188 U.S. and Canadian commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transactions on CreditWatch: we placed 317 ratings on CreditWatch positive ($67.1 billion), 405 on CreditWatch negative ($34.4 billion), and 22 on CreditWatch developing ($253 million). The affected tranches have an aggregate current/issuance principal amount of $101.8 billion.

We placed the ratings on CreditWatch in connection with our revised criteria for rating U.S. and Canadian CMBS transactions and our revised property evaluation criteria (see “Rating Methodology And Assumptions For U.S. And Canadian CMBS” and “CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology,” both published Sept. 05, 2012). The CreditWatch placements affect 10.5% of our ratings on U.S. and Canadian CMBS transactions.

Over the next six months, we intend to review all affected transactions. Although we expect the resulting rating changes to primarily reflect the application of our enhanced criteria, they will also reflect potential changes in the underlying collateral performance of the transactions.

Over the next six months, we intend to review all affected transactions. Although we expect the resulting rating changes to primarily reflect the application of our enhanced criteria, they will also reflect potential changes in the underlying collateral performance of the transactions.

We anticipate completing the review in the following order:

-- We will review transactions by vintage, starting with most recent transactions.

-- We will resolve the CreditWatch placements and publish resolutions either on an individual transaction level or based on multi-transaction reviews by vintage.

-- We expect to conduct reviews by vintage in the following broad categories: 2008 to current, 2007, 2006, 2005, 2004 and earlier.

-- We may reprioritize certain transactions depending on performance, limited rating exposure and review cycle.

