TEXT-S&P: Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp.'s notes rated 'BBB+'
#Market News
September 6, 2012 / 8:06 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp.'s notes rated 'BBB+'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 06 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘BBB+’ debt rating to Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp.’s (NMAC, BBB+/Stable/A-2) $650 million, 1.950% senior unsecured notes, due Sept. 12, 2017.

NMAC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nissan North America Inc. (BBB+/Stable/A-2), which, in turn, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan-based automaker Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/A-2).

Our ratings on NMAC reflect the credit strength of the consolidated Nissan group because NMAC plays an essential marketing role as a captive finance company providing financial services to Nissan and Infiniti dealers and customers in the U.S. Accordingly, its ultimate parent has a very strong economic incentive to maintain the company’s financial soundness and business competitiveness, in our opinion.

The ratings on Nissan Motor reflect the company’s solid position in major markets, good geographic and product diversity, and “modest” financial risk profile. Factors that offset these strengths are continued pressure on profitability and 43.4%-owner Renault S.A.’s (BB+/Stable/B) weaker credit quality. We assess the stand-alone credit profile for Nissan to be ‘bbb+'.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

General Criteria: Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

