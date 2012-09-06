TEXT-Fitch affirms UK Rents (No.1) Plc at 'AAAsf'; outlook stable

Sept 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK Rents (No.1) Plc’s (UK Rents) GBP31.07m notes at ‘AAAsf’ with a Stable Outlook.

The affirmation reflects the stable performance of the portfolio’s rent receivables and its substantial debt service coverage.

Rents collected over the quarter to June 2012 represented around 1.9x the relevant portion of the semi-annual debt service. While the participating housing associations (HAs) can substitute or withdraw properties from the transaction, they may not do so if rent receipts fall below an amount approximately equivalent to 1.25x the debt service.

As of June 2012, almost all the performance tests stipulated in the transaction documentation were satisfied. Only the void test for one portfolio was breached; Fitch has been informed that the relevant HA advanced an amount equivalent to the corresponding rent shortfall, which the agency views as satisfactory. The total rental income from this specific portfolio, inclusive of advances for voids, represented around 2x the related debt service in the quarter to June 2012.

The progressive redemption schedule of the notes, which started in October 2005 and will end on the legal final maturity of March 2025, assumes a 1% per year long-term increase in rental income. This assumption, which has been largely exceeded to date, is in Fitch’s view very cautious, especially given the strong demand for such properties.

The transaction benefits from a cash reserve supporting the receivable portfolios from all six HAs. In Fitch’s view, it would also strongly support the liquidity of the transaction in the event of an HA default, as it currently represents around 1.7x the semi-annual debt service of the largest receivables portfolio.

UK Rents is a securitisation of rental receivables associated with a number of properties owned by six HAs. It was originally issued in January 1995 for GBP36.143m.