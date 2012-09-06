TEXT-Fitch confirms FCT BS CDN PPI and FCT BS CDN ENT's notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 06 -Fitch Ratings has confirmed that the ratings of the notes issued by the FCT BS CDN PPI and FCT BS CDN ENT transactions will not be affected by the modifications made to the transactions’ respective documentation and are as follows:

FCT BS CDN PPI’s EUR1,333.2m Class A notes, confirmed at ‘AAAsf’ with Stable Outlook

FCT BS CDN ENT’s EUR1,143.5m Class A notes, confirmed at ‘AAAsf’ with Stable Outlook

The rating confirmations follow the modifications made to both transactions’ documentation, to allow for the specific partial prepayments of the receivables to take place as of the September 2012 payment date, accounting for 11.6% of the FCT BS CDN PPI’s receivables notional amount at closing and 10.2% of FCT BS CDN ENT’s receivables notional amount at closing. Subsequent partial repayments will also be able to take place, within certain specific limits.

At closing, the transactions benefited from commingling reserves funded in cash via a deposit from credit du nord (CDN, ‘A+'/Negative/‘F1+') (available to protect the transactions against any commingling risk and set-off risk, as well as providing liquidity on or after the enforcement of the financial guarantees). Such commingling reserves will also be amended to take into account the reduced aggregate outstanding principal amounts of the reference portfolios following the partial prepayments.

Fitch has analysed the changes made to the transactions’ respective commingling reserves and considers them to still be adequately sized to protect the transactions against any commingling, set-off risk and liquidity risk. Furthermore, the agency reviewed the proposed prepayments and does not view them as materially affecting the underlying collateral pool compositions.

FCT BS CDN PPI is a static securitisation of a loan (the CDN loan) made by Societe Anonyme de Credit a l‘Industrie Francaise (CALIF) - a member of the Societe Generale (SG) group - to CDN. The loan benefits from a financial guarantee provided by CDN under the provisions of articles L.211-38 of the French Monetary Code. The financial guarantee is backed by a reference portfolio of prime residential housing loans to French individuals or civil real estate companies (SCI) originated by CDN in France. The notes’ payment matches the CDN loan’s repayment, which in turn matches the repayments received from the reference portfolio.

FCT BS CDN ENT is a static securitisation of a loan (the CDN loan) made by CALIF - a member of the SG group - to CDN. The loan benefits in turn from a financial guarantee provided by CDN under the provisions of articles L.211-38 of the French Monetary Code. This financial guarantee is backed by a portfolio of loans to French small businesses and professionals, SMEs and corporates originated by CDN in France (the reference portfolio). The payment of the notes matches the repayment of the CDN loan, which in turn matches the repayments received from the reference portfolio.