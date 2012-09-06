FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P publishes European RMBS RAC report for August 2012
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 6, 2012 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P publishes European RMBS RAC report for August 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 06 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today published its list of material rating agency confirmations (RACs) for European residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions during the month of August 2012. We are publishing this list to provide investors and other market participants with more timely information regarding certain amendments to publicly rated European RMBS transactions.

Our decision to provide a RAC reflects our opinion that a proposed amendment will not in and of itself result in a change, withdrawal, or qualification of the outstanding ratings. RACs may be issued before or after an amendment closes or becomes effective, and we may base such RACs on documentation that has not been executed, but which we believe to be in substantially final form.

The report, “Rating Agency Confirmations For European RMBS Transactions: August 2012,” was published on Sept. 6, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.creditportal.ratingsdirect.com.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Rating Agency Confirmations For European RMBS Transactions: August 2012, Sept. 6, 2012

-- Rating Agency Confirmations For European RMBS Transactions: July 2012, Aug. 14, 2012

-- Standard & Poor’s Clarifies Its Approach To Requests For Rating Agency Confirmation On Structured Finance Transactions, May 18, 2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.