TEXT-S&P revises outlook on AEG to negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 06 -

Overview

-- 3W Power S.A ., the parent of Netherlands-based engineered power solutions provider AEG Power Solutions B.V., has revised downward its forecast for 2012 earnings to the low end of the previously published range, and cited material downside risks to this forecast.

-- This follows the weak results that AEG Power Solutions reported for the first half of 2012 including a drop in EBITDA to just EUR2 million and deterioration in credit metrics.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook on AEG Power Solutions to negative from stable, and affirming our ‘B-’ long-term corporate credit rating on the company.

-- The negative outlook reflects a one-in-three chance that we could lower the rating on AEG in the next 12 months if the downside risks to earnings result in credit measures that are materially lower than our base-case forecasts.

Rating Action

On Sept. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook on Netherlands-based engineered power solutions provider AEG Power Solutions B.V. to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our ‘B-’ long-term corporate credit rating on the company.

Rationale

The outlook revision follows the downward revision by AEG Power Solutions’ parent 3W Power S.A. of its earnings expectations for 2012 to the low end of the previously published range of EUR430 to EUR460 million revenues and 9%-11% EBITDA margin. This follows weak results that AEG Power Solutions reported in the first half of 2012.

The weak results reflect a combination of unfavorable factors constraining AEG Power Solution’s operating performance. In our view, the downside risks for the rating have now increased. As such, we estimate that there is a one-in-three chance that the company’s credit metrics could be lower than those we forecast in our 2012 and 2013 base-case scenario. We believe that overcapacity in the polysilicon market and weak conditions in developed economies such as Germany, combined with pricing pressure in emerging markets such as India, will preclude AEG Power Solutions improving profitability and cash generation in the short term.

The company reported negative EBITDA in the first quarter of 2012 and only EUR2 million for the six months ended June 2012. The reduction in polysilicon demand and delays in customer orders due to economic uncertainty and difficulties in financing projects could lead to financial results dropping below the already downward adjusted management’s expectations.

In our base-case credit scenario, we estimate that AEG Power Solutions will generate about EUR30 million in Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted EBITDA in 2012, a 38% decline year-on-year. We base our forecast on some recovery in the company’s Renewable Energy Solutions segment, supported by new orders in the second and third quarters of 2012, as well as stable performance in the Energy Efficient Solutions segment, which has benefited from the management’s cost-control measures. If debt remains at the same level as it was on June 30, 2012 (adjusted debt of EUR135 million) this will result in debt to EBITDA of 4.8x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 10%. These figures are in line with the minimum guideline ratios for the rating. If, under an alternative scenario, we incorporate constraints arising from an uncertain business environment for subsequent quarters, credit ratios could drop to levels that are below the rating guidelines.

We believe that AEG Power Solutions’ cash flow generation will suffer from pressure on earnings, and that the company will post negative free operating cash flow (FOCF) in 2012, comparable with, or slightly better than, negative EUR16 million in 2011. We anticipate that trading conditions will remain difficult in 2013 and that AEG Power Solutions’ earnings and cash generation could weaken further.