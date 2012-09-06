FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Luxottica Group SpA
September 6, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Luxottica Group SpA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 06 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Luxottica Group SpA --------------------------- 06-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Italy

Primary SIC: Apparel and

accessories, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Mar-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Italy-based eyewear maker Luxottica Group SpA reflect our view of its “strong” business risk profile, as our criteria define the term, supported by a leading position in the fast-growing eyewear industry. They also reflect its “intermediate” financial risk profile, underpinned by solid free cash flow generation, and moderate financial measures, which resulted in the group’s Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted funds from operations (FFO)-to-net-debt ratio reaching 36% for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012.

