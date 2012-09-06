TEXT-S&P ratings - Atrium European Real Estate Ltd.

Sept 06 -
Ratings -- Atrium European Real Estate Ltd. ----------------------- 06-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/A-3 Country: Jersey
Primary SIC: Real estate
agents and
managers
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
06-Sep-2012 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
14-Oct-2011 BB+/B BB+/B
26-Nov-2010 BB/B BB/B
09-Jun-2009 BB-/B BB-/B
20-Feb-2009 BB/B BB/B
26-Sep-2007 BB+/B BB+/B
