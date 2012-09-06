TEXT-Fitch:Cracks emerging in armor of Pre-2005 U.S. prime RMBS

Sept 06 - One of the strongest U.S. residential mortgage vintages is now increasingly susceptible to rating downgrades and adverse selection is the main culprit, according to Fitch Ratings in a new report.

Prime RMBS deals that came to market prior to 2005 have historically performed well. Principal losses are well below 1% among the roughly $650 billion in pre-2005 Fitch-rated prime RMBS. Additionally, over 93% has already been fully repaid.

However, increased adverse selection of late is resulting in higher delinquencies for pre-2005 loans. ‘Many high-quality mortgage borrowers are refinancing to take advantage of record-low interest rates, leaving the remaining mortgage pools increasingly concentrated with borrowers unable to refinance,’ said Managing Director Grant Bailey. Adverse selection coupled with already existing tail-risk is subsequently increasing negative rating pressure on the remaining bonds.

Fitch recently placed a number of underperforming classes from the pre-2005 vintage on Rating Watch Negative. ‘While additional negative rating actions are likely, pre-2005 senior classes are by and large expected to retain investment grade ratings and recover full principal,’ said Bailey.

Fitch expects to resolve the Negative Rating Watch on the aforementioned deals in the next few months. ‘U.S. Prime Pre-2005 RMBS: Not What It Used to Be’ is available at ‘www.fitchratings.com’ or by clicking on the above link.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: U.S. Prime Pre-2005 RMBS: Not What It Used to Be (Adverse Selection Increasing Negative Rating Pressure)