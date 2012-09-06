TEXT-S&P summary: Tata Steel Ltd.

Sept 06 -
Summary analysis -- Tata Steel Ltd. ------------------------------- 06-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB/Negative/-- Country: India
Primary SIC: Steel foundries,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 87656Y
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
09-Aug-2011 BB/-- BB/--
05-Feb-2009 BB-/-- BB-/--
Rationale
The rating on Tata Steel Ltd. reflects the poor performance of the company’s European operations--Tata Steel UK Holdings Ltd. (TSUKH; B+/Negative/B)--weak steel demand, and surplus steelmaking capacity globally. Tata Steel’s highly integrated India business tempers these weaknesses.