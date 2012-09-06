FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: Tata Steel UK Holdings Ltd.
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 6, 2012 / 12:20 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Tata Steel UK Holdings Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 06 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Tata Steel UK Holdings Ltd. ------------------- 06-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/B Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Steel foundries,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Feb-2009 B+/B B+/B

10-Jul-2007 BB-/B BB-/B

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Tata Steel UK Holdings Ltd. (TSUKH) reflects the company’s weak cost position and the tough conditions in the global steel industry. TSUKH’s high debt is also a rating constraint, in our view. Our expectation of strong support from the company’s parent, Tata Steel Ltd. (BB/Negative/--), and TSUKH’s good market position temper these weaknesses.

TSUKH comprises the European operations of the Tata Steel group (see “Tata Steel Ltd.,” published Sept. 6, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.