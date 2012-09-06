FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Turkey's Bank Asya; drops ratings
September 6, 2012

TEXT-Fitch affirms Turkey's Bank Asya; drops ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turkey-based Asya Katilim Bankasi A.S.’s (Bank Asya) Long-term foreign currency and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at ‘B+’ with Stable Outlook, Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at ‘B’, National Long-term rating at ‘A-(tur)’ with Stable Outlook, Viability Rating at ‘b+', Support Rating at ‘5’ and Support Rating Floor at ‘NF’. Fitch has simultaneously withdrawn all the ratings.

The ratings have been withdrawn as the agency will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings due to the issuer’s decision to stop participating in the rating process.

Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of the issuer.

