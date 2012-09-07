FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P:Narita International Airport's domestic bonds rated 'AA-'
#Credit Markets
September 7, 2012 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P:Narita International Airport's domestic bonds rated 'AA-'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 07 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘AA-’ debt rating to Narita International Airport Corp.’s (NAA; AA-/Negative/A-1+) JPY10 billion series 12 domestic senior secured straight bonds, due Sept. 20, 2022. The bonds carry a coupon rate of 0.879%.

NAA owns and operates Narita International Airport. Standard & Poor’s assesses the company’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP), excluding any likelihood of extraordinary government support, to be ‘a’, owing to the company’s “excellent” business risk profile and “intermediate” financial risk profile. The ‘AA-’ long-term corporate credit rating on NAA incorporates the SACP and our view that there is a “very high” likelihood that the government of Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+) would extend timely and sufficient extraordinary support to NAA if it were to suffer financial distress.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

General Criteria: Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

General Criteria: Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008

