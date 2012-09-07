FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P lowers Qantas Airways ratings to 'BBB-/A-3'; outlook stable
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
September 7, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P lowers Qantas Airways ratings to 'BBB-/A-3'; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 07 -

Overview

-- We consider that Qantas’ business risk profile has weakened because of the structural changes affecting the airline’s international business over the past few years.

-- We view Qantas’ recently announced partnership with Emirates Airlines to be a positive development.

-- However, material benefits from the partnership may take some time to eventuate due to the magnitude of Qantas’ losses over the past few years and the increasing industry risk.

-- We therefore have lowered our corporate credit rating on Qantas to ‘BBB-/A-3’, from ‘BBB/A-2’, and our senior unsecured debt issue ratings on Qantas to ‘BBB-', from ‘BBB’.

-- At the same time, we have removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- The outlook is stable, reflecting the strength of Qantas’ domestic operations and our expectation that Qantas will maintain its strong liquidity position.

-- In addition, we expect Qantas’ earnings in its international operations to improve, due to the benefits from the initiatives implemented by the group.

Rating Action

On Sept. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Australian airline Qantas Airways Ltd. to ‘BBB-/A-3’, from ‘BBB/A-2’. We also lowered our senior unsecured debt ratings on Qantas to ‘BBB-', from ‘BBB’. At the same time, we have removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on June 7, 2012. The outlook is stable.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.