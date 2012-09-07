FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - Qantas Airways Ltd.
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 7, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Qantas Airways Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 07 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Qantas Airways Ltd. ------------------------------------ 07-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/A-3 Country: Australia

Primary SIC: Air

transportation,

scheduled

Mult. CUSIP6: 74726M

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Sep-2012 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

17-May-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

14-Apr-2009 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$450 mil 5.125% nts due 06/20/2013 BBB- 07-Sep-2012

AUD1.245 bil Loan Note Facility tranches due

2010, 2011, 2014 BBB- 07-Sep-2012

US$513.6 mil 6.05% nts due 04/15/2016 BBB- 07-Sep-2012

AUD1 bil med-term note Prog 03/04/1999: sr

unsecd BBB-/NR 28-Jun-1999

AUD1 bil med-term note Prog 03/04/1999: S-T

debt A-3 07-Sep-2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.