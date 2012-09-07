TEXT-S&P ratings - Qantas Airways Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 07 -

Ratings -- Qantas Airways Ltd. ------------------------------------ 07-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/A-3 Country: Australia

Primary SIC: Air

transportation,

scheduled

Mult. CUSIP6: 74726M

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Sep-2012 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

17-May-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

14-Apr-2009 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$450 mil 5.125% nts due 06/20/2013 BBB- 07-Sep-2012

AUD1.245 bil Loan Note Facility tranches due

2010, 2011, 2014 BBB- 07-Sep-2012

US$513.6 mil 6.05% nts due 04/15/2016 BBB- 07-Sep-2012

AUD1 bil med-term note Prog 03/04/1999: sr

unsecd BBB-/NR 28-Jun-1999

AUD1 bil med-term note Prog 03/04/1999: S-T

debt A-3 07-Sep-2012