TEXT-S&P:Japan-based J-Power's unsecured straight bonds rated 'A'
September 7, 2012 / 8:01 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P:Japan-based J-Power's unsecured straight bonds rated 'A'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 07 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today it had assigned its ‘A’ long-term debt rating to Electric Power Development Co. Ltd.’s (J-Power; A/Negative/--) JPY20 billion, series 34 five-year domestic senior unsecured straight bonds, due Sept. 20, 2017. The coupon rate is 0.592%.

J-Power is Japan’s largest wholesale electricity provider, supplying electricity to Japan’s 10 major electric power companies (EPCOs). J-Power supplies electricity generated at its hydroelectric and thermal power plants, through a nationwide network of transmission trunk lines that link most regions of Japan. The company plays an extremely important role in maintaining a stable electricity supply network throughout Japan.

Our ratings on J-Power reflect its crucial position in the electric power supply system in Japan. The company maintains stable earnings and cash flow, underpinned by long-term, guaranteed contracts to sell electricity to Japan’s EPCOs, coupled with high competitiveness on wholesale electricity prices. A low level of risk in J-Power’s overseas electricity business and stability in its financing capabilities are strengths for the ratings, in our opinion. On the other hand, in our view, J-Power’s business depends on the EPCOs and its crucial role in maintaining its transmission network. In addition, we think J-Power may take at least a year to resume construction of its Ohma nuclear power plant and that completion of the plant will likely be delayed a year or two. We see the company’s heavier debt burden as a constraint on the ratings on the company.

The ratings on J-Power reflect our opinion that there is a “moderate” likelihood of the government providing the company with timely and sufficient extraordinary support if it were to experience financial distress.

