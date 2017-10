TEXT-Fitch migrates Rudra Techno Feeds to non-monitored category

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 07 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Rudra Techno Feeds’ (Rudra) ‘Fitch B(ind)’ National Long-Term rating with Stable Outlook to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as ‘Fitch B(ind)nm’ on the agency’s website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Rudra. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a rating action commentary.

Fitch has also migrated Rudra’s bank loan ratings to the non-monitored category as follows:

- INR35m fund-based working capital limits: migrated to National Long-Term ‘Fitch B(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch B(ind)’ and National Short-Term ‘Fitch A4(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch A4(ind)’

- INR100m term loans: migrated to National Long-Term ‘Fitch B(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch B(ind)'