TEXT-Fitch rates Servicom B(tun); outlook stable

Sept 07 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Servicom SA (Servicom) Long-term and Short-term National Ratings of ‘B(tun)'. The Outlook is Stable.

Servicom’s ratings are constrained by the group’s limited scale as a small business engaged in the construction sector in Tunisia (including telecom network deployment), compared to Fitch rated peers both within Tunisia and internationally. Nevertheless, the business has performed reasonably well in recent challenging years, both in terms of global trends and uncertain times in Tunisia itself. Improving funds from operations (FFO) generation and moderate capital expenditure requirements have allowed management to effectively deleverage its financial profile. Whilst the company’s expansion strategy both within Tunisia and across North Africa may offer further opportunities for growth, the business faces heightened levels of political and economic risks in the region. The ratings are also limited by the volatility of the construction industry, its high competition level, Servicom’s small market share and the collection delays derived from having the government and government entities as the main counterparties.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s expectations that Servicom will manage to maintain a net adjusted debt/EBITDAR ratio around 3.5x and FFO interest coverage ratio around 3x.

Fitch believes the business will require material further capital increases to sustain its level of growth and the company has clearly already recognised this in 2009 when it undertook a listing in the Tunis Stock Exchange. Fitch remains concerned with how the business will fund this growth strategy in terms of capital expenditures, possible acquisitions and consequent increases in working capital requirements. Fitch expects the business to maintain negative cash flow from operations and free cash flow over the coming years and with Servicom’s reliance on short term bank funding refinance risk and liquidity will remain significant concerns.

Servicom leverage is moderate with a net adjusted debt/EBITDA of 3.2x at FYE11 and the agency expects leverage to remain below 4x over the forecast period. The debt issued by the holding and operating company Servicom SA is guaranteed by the group’s founder, Mr Zarkouna, and the debt issued by Servitra and Servitrade is guaranteed by the holding company Servicom SA.

In 2011 Servicom reported sales and EBITDA of TND26m and TND3m respectively compared to TND23m and TND3m in 2010. Such performance evidences the positive performance of the telecom and distribution divisions (like for like growth of 29% and 10% respectively) which offset the decline of the construction division (-7%). Servicom’s EBITDA margin has declined to 11.9% in 2011 from 13.1% in 2010 due to the decline of the construction division, the main contributor to the group’s consolidated EBITDA. Servicom generated TND1.9m FFO yet heavy working capital needs resulted in negative cash flow from operations (CFO).

Servicom SA was founded in 2003 as a telecom network contractor for its main client Tunisie Telecom and has since then developed towards public infrastructure. The group has around 240 employees and three main business divisions: Servitra (sewage and wastewater treatment, road concessions and building construction), Servitrade for distribution of ‘HITACHI’ air conditioning systems and ‘ORONA’ and ‘SJEC’ elevators and Servicom for telecommunication.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- Improved liquidity

- Proven capacity to sustain growth and widen operating scale while maintaining leverage at current level

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- Weakening order book

- Sustained decline in operating profitability

- Increase in leverage beyond 4x

