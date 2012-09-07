TEXT-S&P ratings - DLR Kredit A/S

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 07 -

Ratings -- DLR Kredit A/S ----------------------------------------- 07-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Positive/A-2 Country: Denmark

Primary SIC: Mortgage bankers

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

31-May-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

